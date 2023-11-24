BAFL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.55%)
FIR registered against ex-CEO DRAP

Recorder Report Published 24 Nov, 2023 05:29am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Islamabad has registered an FIR against ex-CEO Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Sheikh Akhtar Hussain Shah who has deceived authorities by faking his own death twice to escape fake degree cases.

Hussain has long been alleged for: Mega corruption and accumulation of wealth of more than Rs100 billion; Fake death claims to save himself from arrest in two NAB cases No.40/2001 and 16/2004; Abuse of official powers; Fake degree; Getting PhD allowance on fake degree since 2001 from taxpayers’ money; Drawing salaries after the termination from government service since 17 March 2021; Drawing Leave Encashment Allowance of LPR more than Rs2.5 million after termination from government service; Extreme medicine prices increase; Promotions without DPC and management courses; and embezzlement in the official record of the DRAP.

A joint enquiry team was constituted by Rana Jabar, additional director general North FIA, the JET is conducting enquiries on more than 100 different applications against various officials of the DRAP.

JET has finalised its first enquiry and recommended registration of FIR against Hussain. Permission of FIR was granted by Rana Jabar and Afzal Niazi, deputy director FIA Anti-Corruption Circle lodged FIR against the accused.

Niazi has constituted 12 teams to arrest Hussain and a number of raids have been conducted on the house, offices, factories, university and distribution of Hussain. Hussain has turned his mobile phone off and has been hiding at an undisclosed location. Yet, FIA has placed his name on Stop List to leave Pakistan and in a few days, the FIA will move an application in court to block his CNIC. Even then, if he did not surrender before the law, his properties and businesses will be confiscated.

The former chairman NAB Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal has thrice mentioned in the official press releases that regular inquiries have been started against Hussain and his fake death; wherefrom, no final conclusion of those inquiries is brought out.

Pakistan Young Pharmacist Association (PYPA) appreciates the enormous effort of Rana Jabar ADG North FIA, Afzal Niazi DD ACC FIA and the entire team of FIA, which made a dead person alive and registered an FIR against him.

The PYPA is having very high hopes that FIA, NAB and the Government of Pakistan will eradicate corruption from DRAP and the health sector.

NAB DRAP FIA taxpayers PYPA Sheikh Akhtar Hussain Shah

