BAFL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.55%)
BIPL 22.18 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.4%)
BOP 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.68%)
CNERGY 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
DFML 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 64.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.43%)
FABL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (7.44%)
FCCL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.64%)
FFL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
GGL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.99%)
HBL 96.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.25%)
HUBC 117.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-1.41%)
HUMNL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
KEL 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.15%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
MLCF 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
OGDC 108.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-2.6%)
PAEL 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.48%)
PIBTL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.3%)
PIOC 107.18 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.3%)
PPL 90.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.02%)
PRL 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.15%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.26%)
SNGP 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.03%)
SSGC 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.21%)
TELE 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.79%)
TPLP 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 88.19 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (7.35%)
UNITY 26.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.83%)
WTL 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.99%)
BR100 6,010 Increased By 66.1 (1.11%)
BR30 20,949 Increased By 24.3 (0.12%)
KSE100 58,900 Increased By 701.1 (1.2%)
KSE30 19,563 Increased By 187.9 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2023-11-24

Caretakers must not show political bias

Published 24 Nov, 2023 05:29am

It is important to note that the US has sought to make it clear that it does not “favor” anyone for political office in Pakistan. “We do not take a position – a position on candidates for political office in Pakistan or any other country,” a US State Department official has been quoted as saying.

However, this remark does not necessarily mean that the US has come clean cent percent about the upcoming elections in the country. The country is less than three months from its general election date.

Alignment or realignment of political forces is now the order of the day ahead of the polls for some obvious reasons. Politicians are trying to persuade people to vote for their respective parties.

In other words, election campaigns are heating up with political leaders galvanizing their cadres and invoking sentiment about some harsh realities and challenges, including the current state of economy, which is still in dire straits despite an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout.

However, the lack of clarity about establishment’s approach to a beleaguered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is still the major cause of confusion with regard to the upcoming general elections.

Therefore, no wonder then that a wave of uncertainty still stalks the country’s political landscape despite the announcement of a firm and final date for general election by a seemingly controversial Election Commission of Pakistan.

In my view, the establishment’s ambiguities in relation to PTI, which is now required to hold intra-party polls within 20 days in order to retain its election symbol (bat), would certainly form the favorite subject of innumerable speculations.

PTI’s grievance that it is still not being provided a level playing field in terms of opportunities and freedom to reach out to people to vote for it, therefore, merits serious consideration.

Needless to say, for elections to express the will of the people, they must be transparent, free and fair. The caretaker setup in the country, in particular, therefore, must be impartial and not show political bias.

Abu Adnan

Karachi

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IMF US State Department PTI general election Caretaker govt IMF and Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Caretakers must not show political bias

FBR-Nadra body tasked to broaden tax base

Economic growth has to be backed by structural reforms: Shamshad

Nepra approves Rs1.52 per unit surcharge on KE consumers

Coal power project at Gwadar: Chinese firm shows ‘conditional’ willingness to commence work

Documented cigarette manufacturers, other sectors: FBR likely to increase prices of tax stamps

Rabi: ECC allows import of urea on G2G tender basis

Alteration in PD’s draft summary on KE issues proposed

CPEC second phase: Minister, China’s envoy discuss ways to expand cooperation

Auto sector: Govt mulling revalidating import quotas of new entrants

Bahria Town case: NBP directed to remit remittance amount to SC account

Read more stories