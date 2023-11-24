BAFL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.55%)
Modest business on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst...
Recorder Report Published 24 Nov, 2023 05:29am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 5,500 to Rs 7,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 16,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

400 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 16,700 per maund, 400 bales of Chishtian, 400 bales of Fort Abbas and 600 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 16,200 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,500 per maund. Polyester Fibre was available at Rs 360 per kg.

