BAFL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.55%)
BIPL 22.18 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.4%)
BOP 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.68%)
CNERGY 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
DFML 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 64.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.43%)
FABL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (7.44%)
FCCL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.64%)
FFL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
GGL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.99%)
HBL 96.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.25%)
HUBC 117.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-1.41%)
HUMNL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
KEL 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.15%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
MLCF 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
OGDC 108.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-2.6%)
PAEL 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.48%)
PIBTL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.3%)
PIOC 107.18 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.3%)
PPL 90.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.02%)
PRL 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.15%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.26%)
SNGP 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.03%)
SSGC 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.21%)
TELE 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.79%)
TPLP 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 88.19 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (7.35%)
UNITY 26.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.83%)
WTL 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.99%)
BR100 6,010 Increased By 66.1 (1.11%)
BR30 20,949 Increased By 24.3 (0.12%)
KSE100 58,900 Increased By 701.1 (1.2%)
KSE30 19,563 Increased By 187.9 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-24

‘Bat’ symbol: PTI lambaste ECP over taking U-turn on verbal order

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 24 Nov, 2023 05:29am

ISLAMABAD: The former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday lambasted the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over taking a U-turn on its earlier verbal order of allotting “bat” symbol to the party, saying the much-anticipated decision was an apt reflection of the total biased attitude of top electoral watchdog towards the country’s largest political party.

The reaction from PTI comes after the ECP ordered the party to hold intra-party elections within twenty days or be ready to lose the bat election symbol.

The PTI spokesman Raoof Hasan said that the ECP’s biased ruling has once again exposed those who are moving from pillar to post to keep the country’s most popular leader Imran Khan out of upcoming general elections.

He said that the party would take legal action against the ECP after consulting its legal team, as such a biased decision on the part of the ECP is nothing but to weaken the most popular political party through such tactics.

“Today’s ruling of the ECP is a brazen violation of justice,” he regretted.

He lamented that ECP kept delaying the intra-party election issue despite numerous applications by the party to hear the matter on priority which shows the people who are calling the shots had some hidden agenda behind today’s ruling.

He recalled the PTI leaders’ meetings with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja during which he kept assuring them that things would be decided on merit but he had to eat his own words to please those who rule the roost.

He maintained that the party would not compromise on the bat symbol as it always belonged to PTI and will remain so, adding the party will go to any extent to retain the symbol.

At the same time, he warned those building castles in the air to remove Imran Khan as PTI chairman, saying Imran Khan is and will remain chairman of the party and no one can replace him ever.

“If you think you can remove him [Imran Khan] as party chairman those cheap tactics, you are living in a fool’s paradise,” he declared.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Election PTI ECP

Comments

1000 characters

‘Bat’ symbol: PTI lambaste ECP over taking U-turn on verbal order

FBR-Nadra body tasked to broaden tax base

Economic growth has to be backed by structural reforms: Shamshad

Nepra approves Rs1.52 per unit surcharge on KE consumers

Coal power project at Gwadar: Chinese firm shows ‘conditional’ willingness to commence work

Documented cigarette manufacturers, other sectors: FBR likely to increase prices of tax stamps

Rabi: ECC allows import of urea on G2G tender basis

Alteration in PD’s draft summary on KE issues proposed

CPEC second phase: Minister, China’s envoy discuss ways to expand cooperation

Auto sector: Govt mulling revalidating import quotas of new entrants

Bahria Town case: NBP directed to remit remittance amount to SC account

Read more stories