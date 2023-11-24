BAFL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.55%)
PPP not forming any alliance with PTI: Kundi

Naveed Butt Published 24 Nov, 2023 05:29am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi said that the PPP is not forming any political alliance with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the upcoming general elections in the country.

“All political forces should respect the mandate of the people. The PPP is in contact with all political parties to support Bilawal Bhutto as the next prime minister of Pakistan after the general elections. The party will participate in the coming election in line with its manifesto outlined,” Kundi said while addressing a news conference here on Thursday.

While giving a press conference, Chief Media Coordinator of People's Party Nazir Dhoke and Syed Sabtal Haider were also with him.

Kundi said, “We are fully confident that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)would hold free, fair, and transparent election in the country. Our competition is not with political parties but with inflation. We respect the senior politicians, now the politics of the country should be handed over to the youth.”

He claimed, “Mian Nawaz Sharif's narrative of respecting the vote has ended after his return to Pakistan from London.” "No political victimisation had been witnessed during the tenure of the PPP government, unlike the rulers of Punjab who had consistently been involved in such victimisation whenever they came into power."

The PPP leader claimed, “the PML-N has always dragged institutions into politics. [Caretaker] Punjab government is giving protocol to the head of a political party.”

Answering a question, Kundi said that the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) are being privatised under a deliberate plan. He said that PPP would not allow to privatise steel mill and PIA.

He said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had addressed six workers' conventions, providing insights into the government's performance over the past 16 months.

Commending the office-bearers and workers of the party's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa chapter for successfully organising a workers' convention in the province. He said that the party's public gathering in Lahore provided clarity for those comparing the return of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif with that of Benazir Bhutto.

