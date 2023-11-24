LHC reserves verdict on Qaisra Elahi’s plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday reserved its verdict on a petition filed by Qaisra Elahi wife of PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi seeking contempt proceedings against Islamabad commissioner and inspector general of police for arresting her husband despite a restraining order.

Earlier, the court questioned the non-appearance of both officers despite a strict warning issued on the last hearing.

The advocate general Islamabad informed the court that the commissioner and the IGP could not come to Lahore due to their appearances before the Supreme Court.

The law officer said the officers apologized to the court in writing.

The court regretted that the bureaucrats did not appear in court despite arrest warrants.

The court also asserted that legislation should be enacted to impose penalties on those government servants who do not appear in court and reserved its verdict on the contempt petition.

