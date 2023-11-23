BAFL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (4.18%)
BIPL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.5%)
BOP 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.68%)
CNERGY 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
DGKC 64.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.37%)
FABL 28.37 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.71%)
FCCL 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.09%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.77%)
GGL 13.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
HBL 97.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
HUBC 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.47%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
KEL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.87%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 38.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
OGDC 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.8%)
PAEL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.28%)
PIBTL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.13%)
PIOC 107.45 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.56%)
PPL 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.84%)
PRL 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.31%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.39%)
SNGP 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.95%)
SSGC 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.91%)
TELE 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.14%)
TPLP 13.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
TRG 88.20 Increased By ▲ 6.05 (7.36%)
UNITY 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.4%)
BR100 6,010 Increased By 66.1 (1.11%)
BR30 20,949 Increased By 24.3 (0.12%)
KSE100 58,900 Increased By 701.1 (1.2%)
KSE30 19,563 Increased By 187.9 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran top diplomat meets Hezbollah chief in Lebanon

AFP Published 23 Nov, 2023 03:52pm

BEIRUT: Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has met with Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah which has traded deadly cross-border fire with Israel since the start of the Gaza war, the Lebanese movement said Thursday.

Since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7, the border between Lebanon and Israel has witnessed escalating exchanges of fire, primarily involving Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah, along with Palestinian groups.

The clashes have raised fears of a broader conflagration.

In a statement, Hezbollah said Amir-Abdollahian and Nasrallah “reviewed the latest developments in Palestine, Lebanon and the region, and… the efforts made to end the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip”.

Amir-Abdollahian, who warned on Wednesday that the war could spiral out of control, left Beirut for Doha after their meeting, Iran’s Nour news agency reported.

Hezbollah said on Thursday morning that it fired 48 Katyusha rockets at military base at Ein Zeitim, near the town of Safed in northern Israel, about 10 kilometres (six miles) from the border.

It said it also carried out at least 10 other attacks on Israeli positions near the frontier, and claimed to have caused casualties.

Iranian FM says US will suffer ‘significant damages’ if Gaza war expands: Jazeera

The Israeli army shelled several locations in southern Lebanon in response, said Lebanon’s National News Agency.

Hezbollah says it has been acting in support of Hamas since the Palestinian Hamas movement’s October 7 attacks on Israel, which Israeli officials say killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and saw about 240 people taken hostage.

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas and its retaliatory air and ground offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed more than 14,000 people, thousands of them children, according to the Hamas government that rules the Palestinian territory.

The violence between Israel and Hezbollah has claimed at least 108 lives in Lebanon, most of them Hezbollah fighters, but also at least 14 civilians, including three journalists, according to an AFP count.

Six Israeli soldiers and three civilians have been killed on the Israeli side, according to the authorities. AFP

Hezbollah MENA Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh Israel and Hamas Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian

Comments

1000 characters

Iran top diplomat meets Hezbollah chief in Lebanon

Inflation expected to go over 28% in Nov following gas price hike: report

Inter-bank: rupee ends appreciation run against US dollar

Pakistan applies for BRICS membership: Foreign Office

Open-market: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Chinese auto giant BYD ‘keen to invest’ in Pakistan’s EV sector, says Board of Investment

ECP orders PTI to hold intra-party polls within 20 days to retain bat symbol

Oil slips 1% on growing angst over delayed OPEC+ meeting

No Gaza hostage release before Friday, Israel, US say

Cipher case: special court orders production of Imran, Qureshi on Nov 28

Additional tax on windfall income, profits, gains: Banks given Nov 30 deadline to make payment

Read more stories