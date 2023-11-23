BAFL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (4.18%)
BIPL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.5%)
BOP 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.68%)
CNERGY 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
DGKC 64.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.37%)
FABL 28.37 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.71%)
FCCL 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.09%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.77%)
GGL 13.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
HBL 97.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
HUBC 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.47%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
KEL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.87%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 38.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
OGDC 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.8%)
PAEL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.28%)
PIBTL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.13%)
PIOC 107.45 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.56%)
PPL 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.84%)
PRL 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.31%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.39%)
SNGP 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.95%)
SSGC 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.91%)
TELE 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.14%)
TPLP 13.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
TRG 88.20 Increased By ▲ 6.05 (7.36%)
UNITY 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.4%)
BR100 6,010 Increased By 66.1 (1.11%)
BR30 20,949 Increased By 24.3 (0.12%)
KSE100 58,900 Increased By 701.1 (1.2%)
KSE30 19,563 Increased By 187.9 (0.97%)
Nov 23, 2023
Markets

European stocks edge ahead at open

AFP Published 23 Nov, 2023 02:53pm

LONDON: Europe’s main stock market indices nudged higher at the start of trading on Thursday, after earlier gains in Asia and with Wall Street shut for Thanksgiving.

London’s FTSE 100 index rose almost 0.2 percent to 7,480.51 points, the Paris CAC 40 climbed 0.1 percent to 7,266.41 and Frankfurt’s DAX also gained 0.1 percent to 15,967.18.

“Markets continued to grind higher, consolidating what has been a positive November on hopes of monetary easing after an aggressive bout of central bank interest rate rises,” noted Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor.

European shares at two-month high

“Global trading volumes will be much lighter today, with Wall Street closed for Thanksgiving and the Japanese market also enjoying a public holiday.”

