European stocks edge ahead at open

LONDON: Europe’s main stock market indices nudged higher at the start of trading on Thursday, after earlier gains in Asia and with Wall Street shut for Thanksgiving.

London’s FTSE 100 index rose almost 0.2 percent to 7,480.51 points, the Paris CAC 40 climbed 0.1 percent to 7,266.41 and Frankfurt’s DAX also gained 0.1 percent to 15,967.18.

“Markets continued to grind higher, consolidating what has been a positive November on hopes of monetary easing after an aggressive bout of central bank interest rate rises,” noted Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor.

European shares at two-month high

“Global trading volumes will be much lighter today, with Wall Street closed for Thanksgiving and the Japanese market also enjoying a public holiday.”