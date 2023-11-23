BAFL 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
BIPL 21.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.51%)
BOP 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
DFML 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.06%)
DGKC 64.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
FABL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.56%)
FCCL 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.61%)
FFL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
HBL 97.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.09%)
HUBC 118.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.52%)
HUMNL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
KEL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
LOTCHEM 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.37%)
MLCF 39.01 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.33%)
OGDC 110.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.2%)
PAEL 17.68 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.74%)
PIBTL 5.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 105.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 92.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.54%)
PRL 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 63.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.13%)
SSGC 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.68%)
TELE 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.79%)
TPLP 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
TRG 87.49 Increased By ▲ 5.34 (6.5%)
UNITY 26.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.64%)
WTL 1.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,016 Increased By 71.6 (1.2%)
BR30 21,032 Increased By 106.9 (0.51%)
KSE100 58,840 Increased By 640.8 (1.1%)
KSE30 19,567 Increased By 192.4 (0.99%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden, first lady to attend Georgia service for Rosalynn Carter

Reuters Published 23 Nov, 2023 11:01am

US President Joe Biden and the first lady, Jill Biden, will attend a service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter in Georgia on Tuesday, the White House said.

Carter died earlier this week shortly after she entered hospice care at home in Plains, Georgia, alongside her husband, former President Jimmy Carter.

The Bidens will attend a tribute service at Glen Memorial Church at Emory University in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Carter will lie in repose in the lobby of the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta on Monday, giving members of the public an opportunity to view the casket and pay their respects.

Former US first lady Rosalynn Carter dead at 96: Carter Center

On Wednesday, Carter’s funeral will be held at the Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains before she is interred at the family residence in Plains.

The Carters were the longest-married US presidential couple, having wed in 1946 when he was 21 and she was 18. President Biden has ordered that US flags be flown at half-staff until Carter is interred.

US president Joe Biden lady Rosalynn Carter

Comments

1000 characters

Biden, first lady to attend Georgia service for Rosalynn Carter

Pakistan stocks’ merry run continues, KSE-100 gains over 600 points

Inter-bank: rupee extends gains against US dollar

Jul-Oct 2023-24: Rs300.9bn authorised for projects under PSDP

Cipher case: special court orders production of Imran, Qureshi on Nov 28

GSP review: EU identifies major challenges facing Pakistan

16-member ‘Export Advisory Council’ formed

Oil down more than 1% as uncertainty swirls over delayed OPEC+ meeting

NTDC unveils Rs510bn revised TIP

COP-28 in UAE: Institutions, depts must present stand on climate finance: PM

Economist terms energy sector ‘black hole’

Read more stories