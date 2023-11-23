BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.65%)
BIPL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
BOP 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
DFML 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
DGKC 64.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
FABL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.29%)
FCCL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.03%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
GGL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
HBL 96.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.08%)
HUBC 119.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
HUMNL 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
LOTCHEM 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.47%)
MLCF 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.31%)
OGDC 111.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.26%)
PAEL 17.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.03%)
PIBTL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PIOC 106.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.29%)
PPL 92.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
PRL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.26%)
SNGP 63.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.47%)
SSGC 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.83%)
TELE 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
TPLP 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 83.90 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.13%)
UNITY 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,972 Increased By 27.5 (0.46%)
BR30 21,009 Increased By 83.9 (0.4%)
KSE100 58,406 Increased By 207.4 (0.36%)
KSE30 19,433 Increased By 57.9 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

FDI in 4MFY24

BR Research Published 23 Nov, 2023 09:15am

The country attracted half a billion in foreign direct investment during the first 4 months of FY24 (4MFY24), a growth of 7.1 percent year-on-year. The SBP data shows that net FDI stood at $524.7 million during the period. The SBP data shows that FDI in October was flattish – growing by 1.4 percent year-on-year. And on a month-on-month basis FDI in October declined by 29 percent.

Foreign investment climate remains weak despite the recent growth in net FDI. Not only is the political environment not conducive at all for foreign investors, but the continuing structural challenges like the ease of doing business, transaction costs, taxes, complex regulatory policy, import/export restrictions and other trade barriers, will not let FDI to pick up in the country. The recent signing of a staff-level pact with the IMF may offer some respite. And the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has been portrayed an integral part of the investment revival plan. However, a recent report by PRIME highlights that it SIFC might fall short of its objective of attracting significant investment due to the involvement of the military in economic matters.

China remains the largest contributor to the FDI in the country, with FDI coming mostly in the power sector. It’s imperative to increase the share of contributing countries in FDI. However, in this turmoil time - when investors worldwide are sitting on the fence not only because of the ongoing geo-political issues and wars in the world but also because of weak economy and political instability in Pakistan – the window of opportunity has emerged with FDI from China. Even though China’s investment climate has been bleak in recent times – especially the inbound FDI in China – the outbound FDI has hit a record high with greenfield investment paving way into new markets. Sectors that are leading in Chinese investment for greenfield projects abroad are renewable energy and electric vehicles. Pakistan attracts most of the FDI form China in the power sector. And in the current realm of ongoing events, going into the renewable sector could help the country spur some growth in foreign investments.

SBP FDI Foreign Direct Investment FDI inflows

Comments

1000 characters

FDI in 4MFY24

Jul-Oct 2023-24: Rs300.9bn authorised for projects under PSDP

GSP review: EU identifies major challenges facing Pakistan

16-member ‘Export Advisory Council’ formed

OPEC+ postpones policy meeting to 30th, oil drops

NTDC unveils Rs510bn revised TIP

Israeli govt, Hamas reach 4-day truce

COP-28 in UAE: Institutions, depts must present stand on climate finance: PM

Economist terms energy sector ‘black hole’

Cash credit limit: ECC’s approval sought for Punjab, Sindh

Hydel projects: PM orders payment of arrears to KP

Read more stories