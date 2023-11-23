16-member ‘Export Advisory Council’ formed

ISLAMABAD: Commerce Ministry has constituted sixteen-member Export Advisory Council headed by Commerce Minister to recommend to the ministry on matters affecting textiles and apparel export and propose measures for export enhancement.

The composition of Council from private sector will be as follows: (i) Musadaq Zulqarnain, Interloop Holdings; Fawad Anwar, Shahid Soorty, Soorty Textiles; Mian Ahsan, US Group; Yaqoob Ahmed, Artistic Millinars; Amir Fayyaz Sheikh, Kohinoor Mills; Shahid Abdullah, Saphire Textile Mills; Ahmed Kamal, Kamal Textile Mills and Ashraf Salim Muktay, Liberty Textile Mills.

Secretary Commerce, Secretary Finance or his representative not below the rank of Additional Secretary, Chairman FBR or his representative not below the rank of Additional Secretary, Governor/ Deputy Governor SBP, all Chief Secretaries of their representatives not below Additional Chief Secretary and Director General(Textile), Ministry of Commerce will represent the government at the Council.

