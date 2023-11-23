BAFL 39.82 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.37%)
Hydel projects: PM orders payment of arrears to KP

Zaheer Abbasi Published 23 Nov, 2023 03:19am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar has directed that Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa should immediately be paid all arrears regarding hydel projects and unresolved issues between the government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and the Central Power Purchasing Agency should be resolved soon.

He stated this while presiding over the review meeting regarding the reforms in the electricity sector in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and the welfare of the families of the martyrs of the war against terrorism on Wednesday.

The caretaker premier was briefed about the ongoing operation to prevent electricity theft. In this regard, he acknowledged the actions of the provincial administration, electricity distribution companies, WAPDA and the officials of the organisations participating in the operation.

Hydel projects at LoI stage: SIFC directs PD to streamline issues, policy limits

The meeting was apprised with respect to the progress on the payment of the revenue of the hydropower projects to the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government. He directed WAPDA to remove all obstacles as soon as possible and ensure these payments on a priority basis.

Kakar said that it is the responsibility of the federation to ensure equitable distribution of resources in all provinces. The federal government will ensure the protection of the rights of the people of all provinces including Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, he added.

The caretaker premier was also briefed about the ongoing hydropower projects and the construction of water reservoirs across the country, especially in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. The construction of water reservoirs and hydropower projects in the country should be completed on a priority basis, Kakar added.

He said that there should not be any interruption in the ongoing projects for better irrigation and low-cost and environment-friendly electricity generation.

The meeting was also briefed on the law and order situation in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and the caretaker prime minister issued instructions for the immediate payment of funds allocated for Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa regarding counter-terrorism.

He added that the Martyrs Welfare Fund should be immediately distributed to the families of the martyrs as they have sacrificed their lives for the survival and defense of the country. The families of those who were martyred in the war of terror are the benefactors of this nation, no delay in payment of the money allocated for their welfare will be tolerated.

The meeting was attended by caretaker Chief Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Justice Arshad Hussain Shah (retired), Minister for Tribal Areas Affairs Aamir Abdullah, WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen (retired) Sajjad Ghani, and relevant senior officials.

