ATC adjourns Askari Tower attack case till 24th

LAHORE: Anti-Terrorism Court on Tuesday adjourned till November 24 the proceedings in Askari Tower attack case against PTI leaders Dr Yasmin Rashid, former governor Punjab Umar Sarfraz Cheema and a number of PTI workers as some of the suspects had not received the copies of case challan.

The court adjourned the proceedings for indictment of the suspects in the case on next hearing and asked the staff to provide them copies of case challan. The police had registered Askari Tower attack and other cases against the PTI leaders and workers during the May 09 riots.

