CM reviews PIC upgradation project

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi conducted a comprehensive visit to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), focusing on the progress of the PIC upgradation project.

The CM examined the ongoing construction activities in the emergency block expansion project. During the inspection, he emphasized that the upgradation would lead to an increase in emergency beds. He announced plans for the installation of LED screens to enhance the convenience of patients and their attendants.

In a directive, the CM Naqvi directed not to keep oxygen connections open. He personally surveyed the construction work on three floors of the hospital, particularly in the private wards and rooms under construction.

He instructed to ensure spacious private rooms, scheduling work in three shifts, and emphasized completing the upgradation project within the designated timeframe.

Taking a hands-on approach, the CM visited patients in the ward, expressing personal interest in their well-being. Responding promptly to a complaint of overcharging at the canteen from an elderly patient's attendant, Naqvi directed AC Model Town to swiftly address the issue.

Engaging with patients and attendants, he proactively addressed concerns, taking immediate action on a complaint of misbehavior and entering the hospital with money by a young man.

The provincial Minister Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Dr. Javed Akram, Secretary Health, Secretary Communication and Works, Commissioner, Special Secretary Health, Chief Executive Officer PIC Dr. Anjum Jalal, MS Dr. Tahsin and other officials were present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023