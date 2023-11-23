BAFL 39.82 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.37%)
Shehbaz seeks national efforts for economic sovereignty

Recorder Report Published 23 Nov, 2023 03:19am

LAHORE: Emphasising the need for political stability to overcome economic challenges, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that national efforts are required for economic sovereignty.

While talking to PML-N KPK President Amir Muqam and Senator Waqar Ahmed, the PML-N President said that the PML-N is determined to devotedly serve the masses and steer the country out of prevailing crises. He added that overcoming inflation is a basic challenge, which will be addressed.

During the meeting, the overall political situation and matters concerning preparations for general elections came under discussion. Moreover, former assembly members Syed Mubeen Alam, Makhdoom Masood Alam, Syed Mubeen Zamin and Syed Basit Sultan Bukhjari announced joining the PML-N reposing full confidence in the party leadership.

Shehbaz welcomed the former legislators in the party fold and said that the PML-N after achieving success in general elections would present an ‘economic development’ programme. “The PML-N is the country’s biggest political party having strong roots across the country and serving the masses,” he said.

