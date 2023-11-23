Gold prices move slightly

KARACHI: Gold on Wednesday gained some value on the local market, traders said.

The precious metals grew by Rs900 to Rs216500 per tola and Rs766 to Rs185614 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $2022 per ounce, which was further added on with a $20 premium on the local market bullion trade.

Silver was available for Rs2550 per tola and Rs2186.21 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted as $23.93 per ounce, traders said.

