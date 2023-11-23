BAFL 39.82 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.37%)
BIPL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.93%)
BOP 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
CNERGY 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
DGKC 64.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
FABL 26.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.49%)
FCCL 16.72 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.53%)
FFL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.63%)
GGL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
HBL 97.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.38%)
HUBC 118.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2%)
LOTCHEM 28.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
MLCF 38.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
OGDC 110.67 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.09%)
PAEL 17.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.69%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.07%)
PIOC 105.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
PPL 92.31 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (2.86%)
PRL 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.89%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 63.15 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (4.52%)
SSGC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.27%)
TELE 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
TPLP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
TRG 83.21 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.6%)
UNITY 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.03%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.96%)
BR100 5,944 Increased By 95.2 (1.63%)
BR30 20,925 Increased By 246.2 (1.19%)
KSE100 58,199 Increased By 827.2 (1.44%)
KSE30 19,375 Increased By 328.3 (1.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-23

Gold prices move slightly

KARACHI: Gold on Wednesday gained some value on the local market, traders said. The precious metals grew by Rs900 ...
Recorder Report Published 23 Nov, 2023 03:19am

KARACHI: Gold on Wednesday gained some value on the local market, traders said.

The precious metals grew by Rs900 to Rs216500 per tola and Rs766 to Rs185614 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $2022 per ounce, which was further added on with a $20 premium on the local market bullion trade.

Silver was available for Rs2550 per tola and Rs2186.21 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted as $23.93 per ounce, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Price

Comments

1000 characters

Gold prices move slightly

Jul-Oct 2023-24: Rs300.9bn authorised for projects under PSDP

GSP review: EU identifies major challenges facing Pakistan

16-member ‘Export Advisory Council’ formed

OPEC+ postpones policy meeting to 30th, oil drops

NTDC unveils Rs510bn revised TIP

Israeli govt, Hamas reach 4-day truce

COP-28 in UAE: Institutions, depts must present stand on climate finance: PM

Economist terms energy sector ‘black hole’

Cash credit limit: ECC’s approval sought for Punjab, Sindh

Hydel projects: PM orders payment of arrears to KP

Read more stories