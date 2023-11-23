BAFL 39.82 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.37%)
BIPL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.93%)
BOP 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
CNERGY 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
DGKC 64.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
FABL 26.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.49%)
FCCL 16.72 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.53%)
FFL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.63%)
GGL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
HBL 97.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.38%)
HUBC 118.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2%)
LOTCHEM 28.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
MLCF 38.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
OGDC 110.67 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.09%)
PAEL 17.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.69%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.07%)
PIOC 105.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
PPL 92.31 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (2.86%)
PRL 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.89%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 63.15 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (4.52%)
SSGC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.27%)
TELE 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
TPLP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
TRG 83.21 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.6%)
UNITY 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.03%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.96%)
BR100 5,944 Increased By 95.2 (1.63%)
BR30 20,925 Increased By 246.2 (1.19%)
KSE100 58,199 Increased By 827.2 (1.44%)
KSE30 19,375 Increased By 328.3 (1.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-23

World Children’s Day: SPARC for dealing with tobacco consumption challenge

Recorder Report Published 23 Nov, 2023 03:19am

ISLAMABAD: On the occasion of World Children’s Day, the Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) underscored the pressing need to address the significant issue of tobacco consumption among children in Pakistan.

During a media interaction here on Thursday, SPARC emphasized the immediate and comprehensive government intervention required to safeguard the health and well-being of the youngest members of our society.

Despite commendable progress in tobacco control efforts, the prevalence of tobacco use among children remains an alarming concern. Pakistan’s international and national commitments necessitate robust measures from the government to curb this epidemic.

Malik Imran Ahmed, Country Head of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids (CTFK), recommended the implementation of a substantial increase in tobacco taxes to dissuade tobacco consumption and generate resources for vital public health initiatives. This proposed move aligns with the well-established recommendations of global health authorities such as the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Highlighting the economic burden of tobacco-related illnesses, Imran emphasized the introduction of a health levy on tobacco products. The funds generated from this levy should be directed toward healthcare initiatives and educational programmes aimed at preventing tobacco use among children.

Dr Khalil Ahmed Dogar, Programme Manager at SPARC, called for the swift introduction of legislation to prohibit the sale and distribution of novel tobacco and nicotine products. These products often designed with flavours and packaging that appeal to youth, pose a grave threat to the health of our children and must be eradicated from the market.

Dr Dogar also addressed the role of social media as a prominent channel for the promotion and accessibility of these harmful products, particularly among the youth, calling for the prohibition of the sale and marketing of tobacco products on these platforms.

In the realm of public awareness, Dr Dogar urged the government to enforce an increase in the size of graphical health warnings on tobacco product packaging. Larger and more prominent warnings are crucial in educating both adults and children about the detrimental effects of tobacco consumption.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Tobacco World Children’s Day SPARC

Comments

1000 characters

World Children’s Day: SPARC for dealing with tobacco consumption challenge

Jul-Oct 2023-24: Rs300.9bn authorised for projects under PSDP

GSP review: EU identifies major challenges facing Pakistan

16-member ‘Export Advisory Council’ formed

OPEC+ postpones policy meeting to 30th, oil drops

NTDC unveils Rs510bn revised TIP

Israeli govt, Hamas reach 4-day truce

COP-28 in UAE: Institutions, depts must present stand on climate finance: PM

Economist terms energy sector ‘black hole’

Cash credit limit: ECC’s approval sought for Punjab, Sindh

Hydel projects: PM orders payment of arrears to KP

Read more stories