BAFL 39.82 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.37%)
BIPL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.93%)
BOP 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
CNERGY 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
DGKC 64.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
FABL 26.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.49%)
FCCL 16.72 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.53%)
FFL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.63%)
GGL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
HBL 97.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.38%)
HUBC 118.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2%)
LOTCHEM 28.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
MLCF 38.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
OGDC 110.67 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.09%)
PAEL 17.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.69%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.07%)
PIOC 105.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
PPL 92.31 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (2.86%)
PRL 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.89%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 63.15 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (4.52%)
SSGC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.27%)
TELE 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
TPLP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
TRG 83.21 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.6%)
UNITY 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.03%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.96%)
BR100 5,944 Increased By 95.2 (1.63%)
BR30 20,925 Increased By 246.2 (1.19%)
KSE100 58,199 Increased By 827.2 (1.44%)
KSE30 19,375 Increased By 328.3 (1.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-23

China stocks lower as investors await more measures

Reuters Published 23 Nov, 2023 03:19am

HONG KONG: China stocks slid and Hong Kong shares were little changed on Wednesday as market participants awaited more stimulus for the Chinese economy as it struggles to get back on solid footing.

Markets also fell after Wall Street closed lower overnight after Federal Reserve minutes showed that officials agreed to take a cautious approach to raising rates going forward.

The blue-chip CSI 300 Index retreated 1%, while the Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.8%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index were largely flat.

Chinese government advisers will recommend economic growth targets for 2024 ranging from 4.5% to 5.5% to an annual policymakers’ meeting as Beijing seeks to create jobs and keep long-term development goals on track, Reuters reported.

Reaching such targets would require Beijing to step up fiscal stimulus, the advisers said.

All eyes are on China’s incremental policy support in the coming months to strengthen recovery momentum into 2024.

Yan Wang, chief China strategist at Alpine Macro, said there was no sign of meaningful sequential improvement in China’s macro economic numbers yet.

“While the Xi-Biden summit may cool off the geopolitical tension, domestic policies still hold the key to China’s economic performance,” he said in a note, referring to last week’s leaders summit.

Hong Kong shares of Baidu Inc jumped 4.5% to hit a five-week peak after the company beat expectations for its third-quarter earnings.

The wider Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 0.2%.

In China A-shares, new energy stocks fell 2.2% to lead the decline.

Meanwhile, China’s yuan held steady against the dollar as the country’s central bank continued to lend support via a strong midpoint fixing.

Hong Kong shares China stocks Chinese government Chinese economy CSI 300 Index

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks lower as investors await more measures

Jul-Oct 2023-24: Rs300.9bn authorised for projects under PSDP

GSP review: EU identifies major challenges facing Pakistan

16-member ‘Export Advisory Council’ formed

OPEC+ postpones policy meeting to 30th, oil drops

NTDC unveils Rs510bn revised TIP

Israeli govt, Hamas reach 4-day truce

COP-28 in UAE: Institutions, depts must present stand on climate finance: PM

Economist terms energy sector ‘black hole’

Cash credit limit: ECC’s approval sought for Punjab, Sindh

Hydel projects: PM orders payment of arrears to KP

Read more stories