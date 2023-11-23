BAFL 39.82 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.37%)
BIPL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.93%)
BOP 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
CNERGY 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
DGKC 64.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
FABL 26.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.49%)
FCCL 16.72 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.53%)
FFL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.63%)
GGL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
HBL 97.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.38%)
HUBC 118.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2%)
LOTCHEM 28.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
MLCF 38.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
OGDC 110.67 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.09%)
PAEL 17.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.69%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.07%)
PIOC 105.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
PPL 92.31 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (2.86%)
PRL 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.89%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 63.15 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (4.52%)
SSGC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.27%)
TELE 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
TPLP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
TRG 83.21 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.6%)
UNITY 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.03%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.96%)
BR100 5,944 Increased By 95.2 (1.63%)
BR30 20,925 Increased By 246.2 (1.19%)
KSE100 58,199 Increased By 827.2 (1.44%)
KSE30 19,375 Increased By 328.3 (1.72%)
Tokyo shares end higher

AFP Published 23 Nov, 2023 03:19am

TOKYO: Tokyo shares ended higher Wednesday after rebounding from initial losses, bucking a drop on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.29 percent, or 97.69 points, to end at 33,451.83, while the broader Topix index gained 0.44 percent, or 10.40 points, to 2,378.19.

The dollar stood at 148.90 yen, compared with 148.33 yen in New York. The Nikkei started lower after US shares fell as the latest Federal Reserve minutes suggested interest rates could stay high for a while.

Despite the early morning losses, the Nikkei quickly rebounded as investors searched for shares overlooked in recent market gains, Nomura Securities said.

Adding to the upward momentum was a humanitarian truce between Israel and Hamas in Gaza that was announced on Wednesday, according to Daiwa Securities. “A brake on the rapid shift toward the yen’s appreciation is also bolstering the market,” the brokerage added.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Sony Group gained 0.93 percent to 13,015 yen, and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing rallied 1.25 percent to 37,010 yen. SoftBank Group, meanwhile, trimmed 0.27 percent to 6,198 yen, and Toyota dropped 0.23 percent to 2,728.5 yen.

