BAFL 39.82 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.37%)
BIPL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.93%)
BOP 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
CNERGY 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
DGKC 64.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
FABL 26.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.49%)
FCCL 16.72 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.53%)
FFL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.63%)
GGL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
HBL 97.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.38%)
HUBC 118.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2%)
LOTCHEM 28.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
MLCF 38.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
OGDC 110.67 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.09%)
PAEL 17.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.69%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.07%)
PIOC 105.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
PPL 92.31 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (2.86%)
PRL 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.89%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 63.15 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (4.52%)
SSGC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.27%)
TELE 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
TPLP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
TRG 83.21 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.6%)
UNITY 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.03%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.96%)
BR100 5,944 Increased By 95.2 (1.63%)
BR30 20,925 Increased By 246.2 (1.19%)
KSE100 58,199 Increased By 827.2 (1.44%)
KSE30 19,375 Increased By 328.3 (1.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-23

Gold drops below $2,000/oz as dollar firms

Reuters Published 23 Nov, 2023 03:19am

BENGALURU: Gold prices fell below the key $2,000 per ounce level on Wednesday as the US dollar rebounded from lows and Treasury yields pared earlier losses, while expectations that the Federal Reserve will pause rate hikes capped further gains in bullion.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,994.29 per ounce as of 10:43 a.m. ET (1543 GMT).US gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,996.40.

“The dollar index has rallied to its daily highs and that’s limiting some buying interest in gold,” said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals, adding that conflicting market forces right now are making for a steady holiday-type trade right now.

The dollar index jumped 0.6% against its rivals, while Treasury yields pared early losses after rather strong initial jobless claims data unsettled a market that expects the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates around June next year as the US economy slows. Lower interest rates typically boost gold prices as they reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets.

Bullion scaled a three-week high of $2,007.29 in the previous session. “The increase in the markets expectations for Fed cutting cycle to commence earlier in 2024 has been the prime force driving gold prices higher over the last week,” said Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities.

Fed officials agreed at their last policy meeting that they would proceed “carefully” and only raise interest rates if progress in controlling inflation faltered, minutes of the Oct. 31-Nov. 1 gathering showed.

In other metals, spot silver fell 0.6% to $23.60 per ounce, while platinum fell 1.3% to $921.87. Palladium slipped 2.2% to $1,054.10.

Gold Gold Prices US dollar Spot gold

Comments

1000 characters

Gold drops below $2,000/oz as dollar firms

Jul-Oct 2023-24: Rs300.9bn authorised for projects under PSDP

GSP review: EU identifies major challenges facing Pakistan

16-member ‘Export Advisory Council’ formed

OPEC+ postpones policy meeting to 30th, oil drops

NTDC unveils Rs510bn revised TIP

Israeli govt, Hamas reach 4-day truce

COP-28 in UAE: Institutions, depts must present stand on climate finance: PM

Economist terms energy sector ‘black hole’

Cash credit limit: ECC’s approval sought for Punjab, Sindh

Hydel projects: PM orders payment of arrears to KP

Read more stories