BAFL 39.82 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.37%)
BIPL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.93%)
BOP 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
CNERGY 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
DGKC 64.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
FABL 26.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.49%)
FCCL 16.72 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.53%)
FFL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.63%)
GGL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
HBL 97.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.38%)
HUBC 118.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2%)
LOTCHEM 28.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
MLCF 38.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
OGDC 110.67 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.09%)
PAEL 17.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.69%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.07%)
PIOC 105.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
PPL 92.31 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (2.86%)
PRL 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.89%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 63.15 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (4.52%)
SSGC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.27%)
TELE 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
TPLP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
TRG 83.21 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.6%)
UNITY 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.03%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.96%)
BR100 5,944 Increased By 95.2 (1.63%)
BR30 20,925 Increased By 246.2 (1.19%)
KSE100 58,199 Increased By 827.2 (1.44%)
KSE30 19,375 Increased By 328.3 (1.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-23

Japanese rubber futures down

Reuters Published 23 Nov, 2023 03:19am

SINGAPORE: Japanese futures fell to a three-week low on Wednesday as market participants reacted to the government cutting its view of the economy and the strengthening yen.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for April delivery was down 1 yen, or 0.4%, at 260 yen ($1.74) per kg at closing. The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange (SHFE) for January delivery was down 355 yuan, or 2.5%, at 13,945 yuan ($1,933.82) per metric ton.

Japan’s government on Wednesday slashed its view on the economy for November in its first such downgrade in 10 months as weak demand weighed on capital spending and consumer expenditure.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.4% to 148.96 per dollar, after hitting a two-month high of 147.155 on the dollar on Tuesday. A stronger yen makes assets denominated by the currency less affordable for overseas buyers. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average closed 0.29% higher on Wednesday.

Oil prices barely moved during Asian trade on Wednesday as the market awaited potentially mixed news on the supply front, with the OPEC+ producers group expected to discuss output cuts and US crude stocks forecast to show a big build-up.

Natural rubber often takes direction from oil prices, as it competes for market share with synthetic rubber, which is made from crude oil. Asian stocks backed away from 2-1/2-month highs on Wednesday and the dollar found support as investors’ tempered some of their earlier enthusiasm about the prospect of an end to US interest rate hikes. The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for December delivery last traded at 146 US cents per kg, down 0.9%.

Yuan Oil prices rubber SICOM Osaka Exchange Japanese rubber

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese rubber futures down

Jul-Oct 2023-24: Rs300.9bn authorised for projects under PSDP

GSP review: EU identifies major challenges facing Pakistan

16-member ‘Export Advisory Council’ formed

OPEC+ postpones policy meeting to 30th, oil drops

NTDC unveils Rs510bn revised TIP

Israeli govt, Hamas reach 4-day truce

COP-28 in UAE: Institutions, depts must present stand on climate finance: PM

Economist terms energy sector ‘black hole’

Cash credit limit: ECC’s approval sought for Punjab, Sindh

Hydel projects: PM orders payment of arrears to KP

Read more stories