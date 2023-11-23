KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 194,215 tonnes of cargo comprising 80,036 tonnes of import cargo and 114,179 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 ours.

The total import cargo of 80,036 comprised of 32,951 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 24,664 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,756 tonnes of Chickpeas, 969 tonnes of DAP, 2,736 tonnes of Iron Ore & 16,960 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 114,179 comprised of 72,624 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 44 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 10,004 tonnes of Cement, 27,307 tonnes of Clinkers & 4,200 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 6576 containers comprising of 2193 containers import and 4383 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 857 of 20’s and 535 of 40’s loaded while 24 of 20’s and 121 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1695 of 20’s and 1033 of 40’s loaded containers while 60 of 20’s and 202 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 06 ships namely Safeen Prize, Lily Rising, Beks Halil, Newsun Vision, Suvari Kaptan and X-Press Capella berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 08 ships namely Uafl Liberty, Wadi bani Khalid, MT Sargodha, Ever Ulysses, Zhong Chang He Sheng, Xin Hong Kong, Odelmar and Independent Spirit sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASOIM

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Al-Dayyan and Blue Majesty left the port on Wednesday morning and six more ship are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 172,955tonnes, comprising 118,288 tonnes imports cargo and 54,667 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 6,679 Containers (4,160 TEUs Imports and 2,519 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Abraham Schulte, CMB Chicago and Ceilo Di Houston &another ship Cap Andresa scheduled to load/offload Rice, Coal, Gas oil and Containers are expected to take berth sat MW-2,PIBT, FOTCO and QICT on Wednesday, 22nd November-2023.

