BAFL 39.82 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.37%)
BIPL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.93%)
BOP 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
CNERGY 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
DGKC 64.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
FABL 26.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.49%)
FCCL 16.72 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.53%)
FFL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.63%)
GGL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
HBL 97.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.38%)
HUBC 118.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2%)
LOTCHEM 28.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
MLCF 38.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
OGDC 110.67 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.09%)
PAEL 17.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.69%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.07%)
PIOC 105.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
PPL 92.31 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (2.86%)
PRL 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.89%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 63.15 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (4.52%)
SSGC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.27%)
TELE 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
TPLP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
TRG 83.21 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.6%)
UNITY 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.03%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.96%)
BR100 5,944 Increased By 95.2 (1.63%)
BR30 20,925 Increased By 246.2 (1.19%)
KSE100 58,199 Increased By 827.2 (1.44%)
KSE30 19,375 Increased By 328.3 (1.72%)
Nov 23, 2023
Markets

Chicago wheat up, Soyabean futures lower

Reuters Published 23 Nov, 2023

PARIS/SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat rose for a second session on Wednesday after a Russian attack on a Ukrainian port rekindled concerns over Black Sea trade.

Soyabeans fell back as traders assessed rain relief in Brazil after torrid weather hampered the planting campaign.

Corn was little changed as investors also adjusted positions before Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday in the United States.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.6% to $5.86-1/2 a bushel at 1339 GMT, after earlier rising to its highest since Nov. 9 at $5.91-1/2.

News on Tuesday that Russia hit port infrastructure in Ukraine’s southern city of Odesa brought back into focus risks to Kyiv’s recently established wartime shipping channel through the Black Sea.

“This has somewhat dampened the optimism of recent weeks that Ukrainian exports are picking up,” consultancy Agritel said in a note.

The wheat market has also seen a clutch of tenders by importers this week, suggesting a recent price slide is stirring demand.

CBOT soyabeans fell 0.8% to $13.66-1/4 a bushel and corn inched down 0.1% to $4.70-1/4 a bushel.

