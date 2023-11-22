BAFL 39.82 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.37%)
World

Turkiye says Gaza humanitarian pause ‘positive’, expects full compliance

Reuters Published 22 Nov, 2023 05:51pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

ANKARA: The deal between Israel and Hamas to declare a humanitarian pause in Gaza and release some hostages is a “positive development”, Turkiye’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

“We expect full compliance with the agreement,” the ministry said. “We hope that the humanitarian pause will help permanently end the current conflict as soon as possible and initiate a process towards a just and lasting peace based on a two-state solution,” it said in a statement.

Turkiye has sharply criticised Israel’s attacks on Gaza, and called for a full ceasefire there. It has called for Israeli leaders to be tried in international courts for war crimes.

