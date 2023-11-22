BAFL 39.74 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.16%)
Arab ministers welcome Israel, Hamas truce but call for extended cessation of hostilities

Reuters Published 22 Nov, 2023 04:01pm

LONDON: Arab foreign ministers welcomed an agreement for a temporary truce between Israel and Gaza group Hamas on Wednesday but said it should be extended and become a first step toward a full cessation of hostilities.

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan said at a roundtable discussion with journalists in London that the agreement, which includes hostage releases and stepped-up aid into the devastated Gaza Strip, should also ultimately lead to a resumption of talks for a two-state solution.

Israel, Hamas agree 4-day truce for hostage release and aid into Gaza

The Arab foreign ministers are leading a so-called contact group of mostly Muslim countries which are lobbying Israel’s major allies to bring about an end to the Gaza war, which erupted on Oct. 7 when Hamas gunmen launched an attack on Israel, killing 1,200 civilians and Israeli soldiers.

