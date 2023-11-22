BAFL 39.74 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.16%)
Talent agency drops Susan Sarandon following pro-Palestine comments

  • Hollywood has been divided over the Israel-Hamas war
BR Life & Style Published November 22, 2023 Updated November 22, 2023 04:23pm
Sarandon seen at a pro-Palestine rally in New York.
Sarandon seen at a pro-Palestine rally in New York.

Hollywood actor Susan Sarandon was dropped by United Talent Agency (UTA) following comments made at a pro-Palestine rally in New York, reported Variety on Tuesday.

At a rally on November 17, Sarandon said, “There are a lot of people that are afraid, that are afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence,” added Variety.

‘History is watching:’ Hollywood stars urge Biden to press for Israel, Gaza ceasefire

Sarandon has also come under fire for consistently sharing pro-Palestine posts on X. These have included posts by Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters, the United Nations and Naomi Klein.

Hollywood has been divided over the Israel-Hamas war, as many celebrities have been making their opinions known.

Last month, Creative Artists Agency (CAA) agent Maha Dakhil resigned from the agency’s internal board following backlash over comments denouncing Israel, added Variety.

She also stepped away from her leadership duties as co-head of the motion pictures department. Dakhil shared a social media post that read, “You’re currently learning who supports genocide,” followed by posts that read, “That’s the line for me” and “What’s more heartbreaking than witnessing genocide? Witnessing the denial that genocide is happening.”

Dakhil later apologized, saying, “I made a mistake with a repost in my Instagram story, which used hurtful language. Like so many of us, I have been reeling with heartbreak. I pride myself on being on the side of humanity and peace. I’m so grateful to Jewish friends and colleagues who pointed out the implications and further educated me. I immediately took the repost down. I’m sorry for the pain I have caused.”

Actor Riz Ahmed calls for ‘end to the indiscriminate bombing of Gaza’s civilians’

Last month, Sarandon was also part of nearly 60 Hollywood actors and artists, to write to President Joe Biden, urging him to press for a ceasefire in Israel and Gaza.

“We urge your administration, and all world leaders, to honor all of the lives in the Holy Land and call for and facilitate a ceasefire without delay – an end to the bombing of Gaza, and the safe release of hostages,” they collectively wrote to Biden.

The signatories included Cate Blanchett, Kristen Stewart, Quinta Brunson, Ramy Youssef, Riz Ahmed and Mahershala Ali, among others.

“Humanitarian aid must be allowed to reach them (Gazans),” the letter said.

Earlier over 700 people from the entertainment industry, including actors Gal Gadot, Michael Douglas and Jerry Seinfeld, signed an open letter in support of Israel, according to the Creative Community for Peace.

Meanwhile, models and sisters, Gigi and Bella Hadid – both of Palestinian descent – came under fire for their posts on social media speaking out for Palestine.

Gigi wrote on Instagram, “My thoughts are with all those affected by this unjustifiable tragedy and every day that innocent lives are taken by this conflict - too many of which are children. I have deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation, it’s a responsibility I hold daily.”

Hollywood celebrities pour support for Israel, Gigi Hadid’s post on Palestine draws backlash

