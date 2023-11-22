BAFL 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.93%)
Iran foreign minister starts regional tour as Israel, Hamas announce truce

Reuters Published 22 Nov, 2023 01:17pm

DUBAI: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian is starting a regional tour following the announcement of a four-day truce between Israel and Hamas, the Nournews agency affiliated to Iran’s top security body reported on Wednesday.

“The visit is in line with Iran’s diplomatic efforts to halt the Zionist regime’s attacks on Gaza, lift the blockade and send humanitarian aid to the oppressed people of Gaza,” Nournews said.

Israel, Hamas agree on four-day truce, hostage release and aid into Gaza

Israel’s government and Hamas agreed to a four-day pause in fighting to allow the release of 50 hostages held in Gaza in exchange for 150 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel, and the entry of humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave.

Amirabdollahian will travel to Lebanon today.

