BAFL 39.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.8%)
BIPL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.45%)
BOP 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
CNERGY 4.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
DGKC 64.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.78%)
FABL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
FCCL 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.62%)
FFL 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.42%)
GGL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
HBL 97.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.47%)
HUBC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
LOTCHEM 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.16%)
MLCF 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.79%)
PAEL 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PIOC 105.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PPL 90.53 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.88%)
PRL 25.18 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.45%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 61.45 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.7%)
SSGC 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (6.81%)
TELE 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
TPLP 13.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
TRG 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
UNITY 26.92 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.83%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.78%)
BR100 5,942 Increased By 92.7 (1.59%)
BR30 20,963 Increased By 284.6 (1.38%)
KSE100 58,174 Increased By 802.3 (1.4%)
KSE30 19,359 Increased By 312.2 (1.64%)
World

UN chief ‘strongly condemns’ North Korea satellite launch: spokesman

AFP Published 22 Nov, 2023 12:32pm

UNITED NATIONS: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres deplored North Korea’s launch of a military spy satellite into orbit, his spokesman said Tuesday.

“The Secretary-General strongly condemns the launch of yet another military satellite using ballistic missile technology by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea,” his spokesman Farhan Haq said in a statement.

A rocket carrying the satellite blasted off Tuesday from North Phyongan province and “accurately put the reconnaissance satellite ‘Malligyong-1’ on its orbit,” state news agency KCNA reported.

Military agreement fractures as tensions rise with North Korea

“Any launch by the DPRK using ballistic missile technology is contrary to the relevant Security Council resolutions,” Haq added.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres North Korea’s launch of a military spy satellite

