UN chief ‘strongly condemns’ North Korea satellite launch: spokesman

UNITED NATIONS: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres deplored North Korea’s launch of a military spy satellite into orbit, his spokesman said Tuesday.

“The Secretary-General strongly condemns the launch of yet another military satellite using ballistic missile technology by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea,” his spokesman Farhan Haq said in a statement.

A rocket carrying the satellite blasted off Tuesday from North Phyongan province and “accurately put the reconnaissance satellite ‘Malligyong-1’ on its orbit,” state news agency KCNA reported.

“Any launch by the DPRK using ballistic missile technology is contrary to the relevant Security Council resolutions,” Haq added.