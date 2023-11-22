BAFL 39.59 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.77%)
BIPL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.45%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
CNERGY 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
DFML 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
DGKC 64.81 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.64%)
FABL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
FCCL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.31%)
GGL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
HBL 97.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.47%)
HUBC 118.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
LOTCHEM 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.34%)
MLCF 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 109.35 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.88%)
PAEL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
PIOC 105.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.28%)
PPL 90.60 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.96%)
PRL 25.22 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.61%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.62%)
SSGC 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (6.24%)
TELE 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
TPLP 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
TRG 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
UNITY 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.98%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.78%)
BR100 5,939 Increased By 90.4 (1.55%)
BR30 20,958 Increased By 279.3 (1.35%)
KSE100 58,121 Increased By 749.2 (1.31%)
KSE30 19,335 Increased By 288.1 (1.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars run into resistance, rally stalls

Reuters Published 22 Nov, 2023 10:56am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars took a breather from recent gains on Wednesday, stopping short of breaking above key resistance levels, with a quiet market ahead of a major US holiday failing to provide any impetus.

The Aussie was little changed at $0.6553, having stalled at the 200-day moving average of $0.6590 overnight where sellers piled in.

It, however, still up 4.5% from the low in October and the technical outlook looks bullish.

The kiwi dollar eased 0.1% to $0.6041, after meeting resistance at $0.6085 overnight.

Again, it was up almost 5% from the recent low in October and perched near a three-month top.

The foreign exchange market is quiet ahead of the US Thanksgiving holiday.

The dollar bounced off its 2-1/2 moth low as traders judged that the Federal Reserve minutes from November policy meeting did not contain much new information.

Interest rate futures markets still see almost no chance the Fed hikes again and price about 90 basis points (bps) of rate cuts through 2024, with a 30% chance they begin as soon as March.

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Michele Bullock will be giving a speech titled A Monetary Policy Fit for the Future at 7:30 pm, and markets will be looking to see if the central bank still has one more rate hike left in the bag next year.

Australia, NZ dollars extend winning streak to three-month highs

“We’re really not there yet to call the end of the tightening cycle (for the RBA),” said Saxo Asia Pacific market strategist Charu Chanana.

“There is some scope for that hawkish repricing to continue if data continues to be stronger. That could support the AUD, as well as how the yuan is moving, so there’s still some scope for AUD to get back to that 200-day moving average and potentially above.”

Australian bonds rallied a little, tracking their Treasury counterparts.

Benchmark ten-year government bond yields slipped 6 bps to 4.451%, while three-year yields eased 4 bps to 4.085%, the lowest since mid-October.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

1000 characters

Australia, NZ dollars run into resistance, rally stalls

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

Israel, Hamas agree 4-day truce for hostage release and aid into Gaza

Afghan border trade resumes after Pakistan suspends new visa rule

Open-market: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Cipher case: Supreme Court indefinitely adjourns Imran’s bail plea

GIDC collection: Rs341bn remains un-utilised

Chinese IPPs: MoF seeks update on payment issues

PSWF given ownership of 7 profit-making SOEs’ assets

Shamshad says expecting 2-2.5pc GDP growth

Gaza truce, hostages release: Netanyahu, Hamas chief indicate deal

Read more stories