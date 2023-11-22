Court adjourns cypher case hearing till tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The special court, on Tuesday, again adjourned the hearing of the cypher case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi without proceedings till November 23 due to a stay granted by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on holding hearings inside jail premises.

The special court judge, Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain, while hearing the case at Adiala Jail, adjourned the case till November 21.

The PTI chief and Qureshi’s legal team including Barrister Salaman Safdar, Taimur Malik, Umair Niazi, Barrister Taimur, and others, and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor, Zulfiqar Naqvi appeared before the court. Khan and Qureshi were produced before the court and their attendance was marked.

