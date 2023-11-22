BAFL 39.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.77%)
BIPL 20.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.96%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
CNERGY 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
DGKC 64.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.47%)
FABL 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
FCCL 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.68%)
FFL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.48%)
GGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
HBL 96.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.26%)
HUBC 118.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.43%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.08%)
MLCF 38.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
OGDC 108.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
PAEL 17.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 105.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.45%)
PPL 89.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.09%)
PRL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.37%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
SNGP 60.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
SSGC 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TELE 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.81%)
TRG 81.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
UNITY 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
BR100 5,876 Increased By 26.7 (0.46%)
BR30 20,781 Increased By 102.3 (0.49%)
KSE100 57,595 Increased By 223.8 (0.39%)
KSE30 19,114 Increased By 67.4 (0.35%)
Court adjourns cypher case hearing till tomorrow

Recorder Report Published 22 Nov, 2023 05:48am

ISLAMABAD: The special court, on Tuesday, again adjourned the hearing of the cypher case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi without proceedings till November 23 due to a stay granted by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on holding hearings inside jail premises.

The special court judge, Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain, while hearing the case at Adiala Jail, adjourned the case till November 21.

The PTI chief and Qureshi’s legal team including Barrister Salaman Safdar, Taimur Malik, Umair Niazi, Barrister Taimur, and others, and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor, Zulfiqar Naqvi appeared before the court. Khan and Qureshi were produced before the court and their attendance was marked.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shah Mahmood Qureshi IHC SC FIA special court cypher case cipher case

