Appeal in Avenfield reference: IHC seeks arguments from Nawaz’s counsel on 27th

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Tuesday, sought arguments from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif’s counsels to present their arguments on November 27 on his appeal in the Avenfield reference.

A two-member bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb issued the directions while hearing Nawaz Sharif’s appeals against his conviction in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption references.

During the hearing, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Nawaz Sharif’s counsel, informed the bench that they had developed a sequence for the hearing. He added that they had a plan to give arguments for the appeal filed against the Avenfield reference first.

At that, Justice Aamer asked how much time they would require to present arguments. Amjad Pervez, another member of Nawaz’s legal team said that a decision on the Avenfield reference has been made on merit. While Tarar added that the decision pertaining to the acquittal of the co-accused is final, as it was not challenged in the Supreme Court.

The IHC CJ remarked that all that happened in the Al-Azizia appeal regarding the suspension of the sentence. He added arguments on merit were never heard in the case. Further, the judge asked Pervez how many hours, and not days, would be required for arguments. The lawyer responded he needed four to six hours.

The judge said in Al-Azizia reference, the appeal was not heard by both the members of the bench. He told the lawyer to forget about Al-Azizia case for now and only present arguments on Avenfield case.

Nawaz’s counsel said that the NAB had failed to provide any evidence. He requested the court to hear the appeal on a daily basis. The judge then asked the NAB prosecutor how much time he needed. He replied he would need approximately half an hour’s time. The bench then said does the NAB not want to say anything. Later, the judge deferred the hearing until November 27.

