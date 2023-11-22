BAFL 39.59 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.77%)
National team: Gul, Saeed appointed bowling coaches

Recorder Report Published November 22, 2023 Updated November 22, 2023 01:03pm

LAHORE: Changes in the players support personnel for men’s national team continued, as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday appointed the fast bowling and spin bowling coaches.

Members of the 2009 T20 World Cup and 2012 Asia Cup winning squad, and former Pakistan cricketers Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal, have been appointed as the fast bowling and spin bowling coaches, respectively, for the Pakistan Men’s Team.

Their inaugural assignments in these roles include the Test series against Australia scheduled from 14th December 2023 to 7th January 2024 and the T20I series against New Zealand from 12th to 21st January 2024.

Umar Gul previously served as the bowling coach for the Pakistan Men’s Team during the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, and the subsequent series against New Zealand at home.

He has also been the bowling coach for Quetta Gladiators in the last HBL PSL season and Afghanistan’s bowling coach in the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2022. He made his international debut in 2003, representing Pakistan in 47 Tests (163 wickets at 34.06), 130 ODIs (179 wickets at 29.34), and 60 T20Is (85 wickets at 16.97) between 2003 and 2016.

Former World No 1 ODI bowler Saeed Ajmal will take charge as the Spin Bowling Coach. Saeed, who made his international debut in 2008, represented Pakistan in 35 Tests, 113 ODIs, and 64 T20Is, picking up 447 wickets across the three formats. He also served as the spin bowling coach with the HBL PSL franchise Islamabad United.

Umar Gul said, “I am pleased to join as the bowling coach of Pakistan team and feel honoured to have been given the opportunity to contribute to Pakistan cricket by Chairman PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

