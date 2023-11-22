BAFL 39.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.77%)
BIPL 20.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.96%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
CNERGY 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
DGKC 64.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.47%)
FABL 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
FCCL 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.62%)
FFL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.48%)
GGL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
HBL 96.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.4%)
HUBC 118.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.43%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.73%)
MLCF 38.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
OGDC 108.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
PAEL 17.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 105.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.45%)
PPL 89.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.09%)
PRL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.37%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 60.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
SSGC 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TELE 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.81%)
TRG 81.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
UNITY 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
BR100 5,874 Increased By 24.7 (0.42%)
BR30 20,777 Increased By 97.8 (0.47%)
KSE100 57,595 Increased By 223.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 19,112 Increased By 65.2 (0.34%)
COAS explains criticality of mission-oriented training in peacetime

INP Published 22 Nov, 2023 05:48am

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has declared the realistic, mission-oriented training in peacetime only a guarantee to excellence on the battlefield, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

The Army Chief was interacting with the troops participating in the exercise during his visit to Corps Level Collective Training exercise of Strike Corp aimed at validating offensive operational concepts, said a news releases of the military’s media wing.

He witnessed an impressive display of complex manoeuvres undertaken, led by Armoured formation equipped with state of the art VT-4 tanks.

COAS General Asim Munir met the troops participating in the exercise and commended their verve, operational efficiency and professionalism.

The Army Chief highlighted the importance of combat readiness and mental agility to respond to multi-spectral threat paradigm.

