COAS explains criticality of mission-oriented training in peacetime

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has declared the realistic, mission-oriented training in peacetime only a guarantee to excellence on the battlefield, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

The Army Chief was interacting with the troops participating in the exercise during his visit to Corps Level Collective Training exercise of Strike Corp aimed at validating offensive operational concepts, said a news releases of the military’s media wing.

He witnessed an impressive display of complex manoeuvres undertaken, led by Armoured formation equipped with state of the art VT-4 tanks.

COAS General Asim Munir met the troops participating in the exercise and commended their verve, operational efficiency and professionalism.

The Army Chief highlighted the importance of combat readiness and mental agility to respond to multi-spectral threat paradigm.