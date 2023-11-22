BAFL 39.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.64%)
BIPL 20.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.96%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
CNERGY 4.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 64.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.57%)
FABL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
FCCL 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.62%)
FFL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.48%)
GGL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
HBL 96.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.4%)
HUBC 118.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.43%)
LOTCHEM 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.55%)
MLCF 38.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
OGDC 108.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.23%)
PAEL 17.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 106.38 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.83%)
PPL 89.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.37%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
SSGC 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TELE 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
TPLP 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.81%)
TRG 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,874 Increased By 24.7 (0.42%)
BR30 20,760 Increased By 81.4 (0.39%)
KSE100 57,566 Increased By 194 (0.34%)
KSE30 19,096 Increased By 49.6 (0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-22

Sub-registrar’s, Mukhtiarkar’s offices: Action against corruption ordered

Recorder Report Published 22 Nov, 2023 05:48am

KARACHI: Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice Maqbool Baqar on the complaint of Karachi Bar Association members directed the Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) to take strict action against the corrupt practices being carried out in sub-registrar and Mukhtiarkar offices.

This emerged in a meeting the chief minister held with a delegation of Karachi Bar Association’s Managing Committee here at CM House. The delegation members include President Amir Saleem, Mahmoodul Hassan, Mumtaz Mehdi, Waqar Abbasi and others.

The KBA members told the CM that there was rampant corruption in sub-registrar offices where the gift deeds were not entertained until and unless the palms of the sub-registrar were properly greased. It was also pointed out that a retired Mukhtiarkar has established his sway in the Mukhtiarkar office, Taluka Saddar, Karachi.

The chief minister directed SMBR Zahid Abbasi to take strict action against the corrupt sub-registrars and Mukhtiarkars. He directed the SMBR to purge all offices of the retired, private and corrupt persons. SMBR Zaid Abbasi said that he would hold a meeting with Karachi bar members and would take action on their complaints.

The Karachi bar members complained that the dispensary of the Bar had no medicines, and the gutters were overflowing on the road along the City Courts. The CM directed KMC to construct the broken road of the city court and fix its drainage system. He also directed the secretary of health to provide medicine to the Karachi bar dispensary and provide them with an ambulance - Rescue 1122.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

kmc corruption SMBR Justice Maqbool Baqar Karachi Bar Association

Comments

1000 characters

Sub-registrar’s, Mukhtiarkar’s offices: Action against corruption ordered

Chinese IPPs: MoF seeks update on payment issues

PSWF given ownership of 7 profit-making SOEs’ assets

Shamshad says expecting 2-2.5pc GDP growth

Gaza truce, hostages release: Netanyahu, Hamas chief indicate deal

S African lawmakers vote to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel, shut embassy

IHC declares Imran’s jail trial illegal

CCoE all set to consider CTBCM final test run report

SBP adopts ‘VPN technology’ for DAP connectivity

Musharraf’s trial: SC says LHC not only disregarded but also invalidated its orders

‘One-state solution’: FO distances itself from Alvi’s statement

Read more stories