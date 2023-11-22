Activities of Karachi Port Trust

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 207,137 tonnes of cargo comprising 125,232 tonnes of import cargo and 81,905 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 125,232 comprised of 48,903 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 35,049 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,480 tonnes of Chickpeas & 38,800 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 81,905 comprised of 42,321 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 10,145 tonnes of Cement, 24,159 tonnes of Clinkers & 5,280 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 7725 containers comprising of 3939 containers import and 3786 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 961 of 20’s and 1074 of 40’s loaded while 252 of 20’s and 298 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1322 of 20’s and 224 of 40’s loaded containers while 186 of 20’s and 915 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 04 ships namely Wadi Bani Khalid, Xin Hong Kong, Independent Spirit & Ever Ulysses berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 06 ships namely Olympia, Hyundai Brave, Cypress, Cma Cgm Tosca, Oriental Daphne & Navios Jasmine sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023