BAFL 39.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.64%)
BIPL 20.98 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.91%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
DGKC 64.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.31%)
FABL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
FCCL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
FFL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.37%)
GGL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
HBL 97.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.51%)
HUBC 118.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.75%)
KEL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.01%)
MLCF 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 108.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.51%)
PAEL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
PIOC 106.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.47%)
PPL 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.16%)
PRL 25.17 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.41%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 60.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.18%)
SSGC 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TELE 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
TPLP 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
TRG 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,873 Increased By 23.7 (0.4%)
BR30 20,772 Increased By 93.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 57,572 Increased By 200.8 (0.35%)
KSE30 19,106 Increased By 59.9 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-22

PMEX daily trading report

Published 22 Nov, 2023 05:48am

KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 15.151 billion and the number of lots traded was 13,729.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 6.740billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.160 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.876 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.131 billion), Silver (PKR 830.839 million), Platinum (PKR 483.598 million), Natural Gas (PKR 260.121 million), DJ (PKR 190.744 million), Palladium (PKR 184.964 million), SP 500 (PKR 174.384 million), Japan Equity (PKR 57.421 million), Copper (PKR 45.321 million) and Brent (PKR 14.787 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 5 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 25.683 were traded.

PMEX

