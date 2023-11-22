KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 15.151 billion and the number of lots traded was 13,729.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 6.740billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.160 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.876 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.131 billion), Silver (PKR 830.839 million), Platinum (PKR 483.598 million), Natural Gas (PKR 260.121 million), DJ (PKR 190.744 million), Palladium (PKR 184.964 million), SP 500 (PKR 174.384 million), Japan Equity (PKR 57.421 million), Copper (PKR 45.321 million) and Brent (PKR 14.787 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 5 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 25.683 were traded.

