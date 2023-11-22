ECP’s directions: MoI pens letter to Establishment Div to transfer IGP, DC Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has written a letter to the Establishment Division to transfer the inspector general of police (IGP) and deputy commissioner Islamabad in the light of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s directions.

A letter written by the Interior Ministry stated: the undersigned is directed to refer to the ECP letter dated October 26 addressed to the Establishment Division and to the Interior Ministry wherein it has been directed to transfer the IGP police and DC without further delay. The Establishment Division is therefore requested to take necessary action in compliance with ECP’s directions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023