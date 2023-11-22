BAFL 39.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.64%)
LDA announces possession of 1500 plots to owners

Published 22 Nov, 2023 05:48am

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has announced the possession of 1500 plots in the LDA City next month.

LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa chaired a meeting. On this occasion, an action plan was presented for the possession of plots in the C Block of Jinnah Sector. LDA Chief Engineer Israr Saeed, Tepa Chief Engineer Iqrar Hussain, Chief Metropolitan Planning Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi, Chief Town Planner-II Azhar Ali, Director DG Headquarters, Director DSC, Project Director, Director LDA City, Director Finance, Nespak and concerned officers of LDA participated in the meeting.

Randhawa said the plot owners will hear good news very soon; next month possession of 5 marla, 10 marla, 1 kanal and 2 kanal plots, located in the C Block, will be given while in the next phase possession will be given in other blocks of Jinnah Sector.

LDA City Director Khurram Yaqoob and Project Director Usman Nazar gave a briefing about the ongoing development works in the housing scheme. They said the under-construction sports complex in the LDA City will be completed soon.

On this occasion, the meeting also reviewed the progress of ongoing works on services and facilities in the C Block, and the construction of the mosque, park and other development works.

