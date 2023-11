LONDON: Europe’s main equity markets diverged at the open on Tuesday as dealers mulled the US interest rate outlook.

Stocks markets diverge as traders eye Fed minutes

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index declined 0.1 percent to 7,489.66 points and the Paris CAC 40 also fell 0.1 percent to 7,240.05, while Frankfurt’s DAX rose 0.2 percent to 15,931.43 points.