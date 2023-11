LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets were mixed at the start of trading on Monday following a similar showing among Asia’s leading indices, with focus fixed on the outlook for interest rates.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index fell 0.2 percent to 7,485.87 points.

European stock markets climb at open

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index gained 0.4 percent to 7,265.96 points and Frankfurt’s DAX dipped 0.1 percent to 15,904.85.