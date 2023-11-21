BAFL 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.17%)
BIPL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.62%)
BOP 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.46%)
CNERGY 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
DFML 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.8%)
DGKC 65.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.95%)
FABL 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.1%)
FCCL 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.38%)
FFL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
GGL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.91%)
HBL 97.20 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.98%)
HUBC 116.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
HUMNL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.58%)
KEL 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.68%)
LOTCHEM 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
MLCF 39.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.43%)
OGDC 109.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PAEL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.16%)
PIBTL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.32%)
PIOC 106.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.75%)
PPL 91.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.19%)
PRL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.83%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (12.62%)
SNGP 60.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
SSGC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.03%)
TELE 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.57%)
TPLP 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
TRG 82.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
UNITY 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (7.41%)
BR100 5,892 Increased By 70.7 (1.21%)
BR30 20,798 Increased By 198.8 (0.96%)
KSE100 57,654 Increased By 576.5 (1.01%)
KSE30 19,144 Increased By 165.3 (0.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soybeans up for 2nd session on Brazilian dryness; wheat rebounds

Reuters Published 21 Nov, 2023 10:44am

SINGAPORE: Chicago soybeans gained more ground on Tuesday, with prices underpinned by hot weather in top exporter Brazil which is likely to stress the newly planted crop despite some rains over the weekend.

Wheat rose, recouping some of the last session’s losses, although the improved condition of the US winter crop limited gains and corn edged lower.

“Brazil’s soybean planting is running well below last year’s pace,” said one Singapore-based trader. “High temperatures and lack of rains are threatening the crop.”

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 0.6% to $13.75-1/4 a bushel, as of 0310 GMT, having climbed more than 2% in the previous session.

Wheat rose 0.7% to $5.74-3/4 a bushel and corn lost 0.1% to $4.69-1/4 a bushel.

There was additional support for grains and oilseed prices stemming from a weaker dollar, which makes greenback-priced goods cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

The dollar was on the defensive and trading by multi-month lows on the euro and a handful of other major currencies on Tuesday, as investors expect US interest rates to fall next year and see that as a signal to sell the dollar in anticipation.

Brazil’s 2023/24 soybean planting had reached 68% of the expected area, as of Thursday, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday, up 7 percentage points from the previous week.

Sowing continues to lag behind last year’s levels, when 80% of the areas had been planted at the same time, and the current pace was the slowest for the period since 2019/20, AgRural said in a statement.

Downpours on Sunday in Brazil provided partial relief to the top soybean exporting nation, where hot conditions have brutalized crops in northern and central growing areas.

Soybeans recover from two-week low, market eyes Brazilian weather

But the rains were erratic, said Drew Lerner, president of World Weather.

China’s soybean imports from Brazil rose 71% in October from a year earlier, data showed on Monday, boosted by cheaper prices following a bumper crop in the South American nation.

China imported 4.81 million metric tons of the oilseed from Brazil last month, according to the General Administration of Customs.

For wheat, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Monday rated 48% of the US winter wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition, up one percentage point from last week and the highest for this time of year since 2019.

Meanwhile, the US corn harvest is nearly finished, with 93% completed by Sunday, below the average analyst estimate of 94% but ahead of the five-year average pace of 91%.

The USDA did not expect any further updates on soybean progress after reporting that 95% of the oilseed crop was harvested by Nov. 12.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean, soymeal, soyoil and corn futures contracts on Monday, traders said. Funds were net sellers of wheat futures, they added.

Soybeans

Comments

1000 characters

Soybeans up for 2nd session on Brazilian dryness; wheat rebounds

Power sector circular debt swells despite recovery drive

Pakistan’s power generation cost declines over 8% in October

Inter-bank update: rupee rises further against US dollar

Open-market: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Jul-Oct FDI rises 7pc to $525m YoY

Ministry of Energy rebuffs ‘uncertainty’ around Saudi Aramco refinery project

Hamas chief says close to truce agreement with Israel

Three terrorists killed in separate operations in KPK

Forced out of Pakistan, Afghan waste pickers count their losses

Bonds rally to highest level in over a year

Read more stories