BAFL 38.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 20.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
BOP 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.22%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
DFML 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.25%)
DGKC 64.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.03%)
FABL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
FCCL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
FFL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.02%)
GGL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.02%)
HBL 96.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.28%)
HUBC 115.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.93%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.9%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.31%)
OGDC 109.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.7%)
PAEL 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.4%)
PIBTL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
PIOC 106.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.44%)
PPL 90.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.69%)
PRL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.92%)
SNGP 60.86 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (4.46%)
SSGC 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.33%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.73%)
TRG 82.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
UNITY 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.25%)
BR100 5,821 Decreased By -3.8 (-0.06%)
BR30 20,599 Decreased By -44.7 (-0.22%)
KSE100 57,078 Increased By 14.8 (0.03%)
KSE30 18,978 Decreased By -68.4 (-0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-11-21

Investors pump over $600m into defence funds

Reuters Published 21 Nov, 2023 06:01am

WASHINGTON: Investors piled into exchange-traded funds tracking defence companies since October in anticipation of increased military budgets in the US and Europe due to rising incidents of geopolitical conflicts.

The Invesco Aerospace & Defence ETF has seen net inflows of more than $100 million so far this month, according to Lipper data, adding to the nearly $180 million it raked in October.

Peers like the $5.5 billion iShares US Aerospace & Defence ETF and $1.78 billion SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defence ETF have posted net inflows of $178.4 million and $163.6 million, respectively, since October.

“National security threats are growing in magnitude and complexity, driving wider need for the latest defence technologies,” said Ashish Shah, global chief investment officer of public investing at Goldman Sachs Asset Management in a note.

“Companies positioned to benefit as the US and other NATO countries increase their spending on high-tech surveillance and deterrence should do well.”

Since February 2022, the Invesco fund’s total net assets have nearly quadrupled to $2.37 billion from $632 million as the war in Ukraine boosted military spending and aid.

Assets further climbed 19% since the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas that killed 1200 people, followed by Israeli military strikes on Gaza that have killed more than 13,000 people.

US President Joe Biden has asked Congress to provide $106 billion in supplemental funding, with $61.4 billion for Ukraine and $14.3 billion for Israel.

Of this, $10.6 billion would go to Israeli air and missile defence support, while $30 billion will help supply Ukraine with weapons and replenish US stocks.

The US Congress has approved $113 billion for Ukraine in 21 months since the start of the war.

Defence ETFs have also benefited from an increased interest in tech stocks because so much of the defence industry will be influenced by advancements in AI, said Michael Ashley Schulman, chief investment officer at Running Point Capital.

US Joe Biden NATO Europe US President investors defence funds

Comments

1000 characters

Investors pump over $600m into defence funds

Jul-Oct FDI rises 7pc to $525m YoY

Bonds rally to highest level in over a year

Urea: TCP in talks with Russian firm

PM terms genocide of children ‘holocaust’

Customs’ values on imported almonds, walnuts revised

Tax incentives for aviation sector on the cards

Trade facilitation: country achieves major milestone

‘Civilians’ trial in military courts’: MoD urges SC to set aside Oct 23 order

Issues of member firms: OICCI seeks intervention of PD, Ogra

Major oil and gas reserves discovered at Shah Bandar

Read more stories