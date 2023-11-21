BAFL 38.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 20.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
BOP 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.22%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
DFML 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.25%)
DGKC 64.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.03%)
FABL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
FCCL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
FFL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.02%)
GGL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.02%)
HBL 96.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.28%)
HUBC 115.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.93%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.9%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.31%)
OGDC 109.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.7%)
PAEL 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.4%)
PIBTL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
PIOC 106.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.44%)
PPL 90.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.69%)
PRL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.92%)
SNGP 60.86 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (4.46%)
SSGC 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.33%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.73%)
TRG 82.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
UNITY 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.25%)
BR100 5,821 Decreased By -3.8 (-0.06%)
BR30 20,599 Decreased By -44.7 (-0.22%)
KSE100 57,078 Increased By 14.8 (0.03%)
KSE30 18,978 Decreased By -68.4 (-0.36%)
Markets Print 2023-11-21

Nasdaq leads Wall Street higher as Microsoft hits record high

Reuters Published 21 Nov, 2023 06:01am

NEW YORK/LONDON: The Nasdaq led gains among the main US stock indexes on Monday as Microsoft climbed on news that ousted OpenAI head Sam Altman will join the software giant, while investors awaited more clues on when the Federal Reserve might begin cutting interest rates.

Microsoft’s shares touched an all-time high and were last up 1.6% after CEO Satya Nadella said Altman is set to join the company to lead a new advanced AI research team.

The S&P 500 information technology sub-index housing the stock was the top sectoral gainer, up 0.9%. Most other megacap stocks, including Nvidia and Apple, also edged higher.

Wall Street’s main indexes have staged a stellar rebound in November, posting gains for the third week in a row on Friday as evidence of easing US inflation supported bets that the Fed was done raising interest rates. The benchmark S&P 500 is now less than 2% away from its highest level this year reached in July.

The Fed is expected to issue minutes of its November meeting on Tuesday, which will be parsed for clues on the direction of US interest rates. Black Friday sales will provide a gauge on the state of US consumer spending.

At 11:37 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 104.08 points, or 0.30%, at 35,051.36, the S&P 500 was up 19.87 points, or 0.44%, at 4,533.89, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 107.39 points, or 0.76%, at 14,232.87.

Among other movers, Bristol Myers Squibb fell 2.4% as Germany’s Bayer on Sunday stopped a late-stage trial testing a new anti-clotting drug, hurting investor confidence in all firms developing similar class of drugs. Boeing added 3.9% as Deutsche Bank upgraded the aerospace company to “buy” from “hold” and raised its price target to $270 from $204. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.84-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.59-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

