KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 256,756 tonnes of cargo comprising 124,258 tonnes of import cargo and 132,498 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 124,258 comprised of 63,508 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 23,729 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 900 tonnes of Ammonium Nitrate, 4,558 tonnes of Chickpeas, 12,363 tonnes of Wheat & 19,200 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 132,498 comprised of 71,399 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 251 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 9,576 tonnes of Cement, 43,817 tonnes of Clinkers & 7,455 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

-Nearly, 748 containers comprising of 4532 containers import and 2948 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 879 of 20’s and 1398 of 40’s loaded while 79 of 20’s and 398 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1157 of 20’s and 682 of 40’s loaded containers while 23 of 20’s and 202 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 11 ships namely Gulf Star, Oriental Daphne, Olympia, Cma Cgm Tosca, Navios Jasmine, Hyundai Brave, Cypress, MT Sargodha, Beatrice, Mohar & Zhong Chang He Sheng berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 09 ships namely Hansa Europe, Msc Jemima, Stephanie C, Seattle Bridge, GSL Nicoletta, Gulf Star, Beks Nazik, Beks Sky and Maritec sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, MSC Jemima, Mineral Olympia and Sea Bulk left the port on Monday morning and another ship Lucky River is expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 70,732tonnes, comprising 39,954tonnes imports cargo and 30,778 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,584 Containers (1,037 TEUs Imports and 1,547 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 13ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, VTC Phoenix, Felicity, Doro, Al-Daaye and MSC Rida &another ship Maersk Brooklyn scheduled to load/offload Rice, Condensate, Wheat, LNG and Containers are expected to take berthsat MW-1,FOTCO, FAP, EETLand QICT on Monday, 20th November-2023.

