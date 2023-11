KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 14.442 billion and the number of lots traded was 13,685.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 4.795 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.471 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.180 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.620 billion), Silver (PKR 646.237million), DJ (PKR 624.260 million), Platinum (PKR 399.539 million), Natural Gas (PKR 299.478 million),SP 500 (PKR 131.381 million), Palladium (PKR 91.559 million), Brent (PKR 97.431 million), Japan Equity (PKR 57.782 million) and Copper (PKR 26.698 million).

