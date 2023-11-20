BAFL 38.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 20.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
BOP 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.22%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
DFML 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.25%)
DGKC 64.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.03%)
FABL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
FCCL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
FFL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.02%)
GGL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.02%)
HBL 96.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.28%)
HUBC 115.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.93%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.9%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.31%)
OGDC 109.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.7%)
PAEL 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.4%)
PIBTL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
PIOC 106.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.44%)
PPL 90.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.69%)
PRL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.92%)
SNGP 60.86 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (4.46%)
SSGC 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.33%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.73%)
TRG 82.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
UNITY 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.25%)
BR100 5,820 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 20,592 Decreased By -52.3 (-0.25%)
KSE100 57,078 Increased By 14.8 (0.03%)
KSE30 18,978 Decreased By -68.4 (-0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares end lower as autos, financials drag

Reuters Published 20 Nov, 2023 04:29pm

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed lower on Monday, weighed by losses in auto stocks after a rally last week, along with selling in financial stocks.

The NSE Nifty 50 index and the S&P BSE Sensex edged down 0.2% each at 19,694 and 65,655, respectively.

The Nifty has gained over 3% and the Sensex is up nearly 3% so far this month, although analysts see some consolidation after the recent rally.

“Near-term (upside) trigger for markets is limited as U.S. Federal Reserve minutes are due on Tuesday and IPOs this week will have some effect on liquidity,” said Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Mehta Equities.

Five initial public offerings - Flair Writing Industries, Tata Technologies, Gandhar Oil Refinery (India), Fedbank Financial Services, and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency - open this week, with a total value of about 70 billion rupees ($840.9 million).

IT stocks power Indian blue-chips to four-week highs

The Nifty auto index fell 0.8% after gaining nearly 4% last week, while financial services stocks like Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv dropped 2.3% and 1.3%, respectively, weighing on the Nifty 50 index.

Bajaj Finance last week said it had temporarily suspended issuance of existing member identification cards to new customers after a direction from the country’s central bank.

Meanwhile, information technology stocks extended their winning streak, rising 0.5%. The index had risen 5% last week, notching its best week in 16 months, boosted by views that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not hike rates.

Among individual stocks, Talbros Automotive Components jumped 20% to a record high on Monday, after winning 5.80 billion rupees of orders, while Tata Investment Corporation also surged 15.2% to hit a record high ahead of Tata Tech IPO this week.

Investors are awaiting minutes of the U.S. Fed’s last meeting, due this week, for more cues on its interest rate trajectory.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares end lower as autos, financials drag

Pakistan’s current account deficit clocks in at $74m in October

Inter-bank: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Open-market: rupee recovers further against US dollar

Smog-hit Punjab: LHC orders schools, colleges to be closed on Saturdays

Toshakhana case: NAB court orders Nawaz Sharif to record statement

Sui Southern Gas Company bleeds Rs11.41bn in losses in FY22

In Beijing, Arab and Muslim ministers urge end to Gaza war

PPL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

Oil edges up on expectations of further OPEC+ supply cuts

Gold prices remain stable in Pakistan

Read more stories