Nov 20, 2023
World

Putin to give Russian view on world situation at G20 virtual summit: Kremlin

Reuters Published 20 Nov, 2023 03:01pm

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Monday that President Vladimir Putin will set out Russia’s view of what it sees as the “deeply unstable world situation” when he addresses an upcoming virtual G20 summit.

Russian state TV presenter Pavel Zarubin said on his Telegram channel on Sunday that it would be the “first event in a long time” including both Putin and Western leaders.

Putin tightens media rules ahead of 2024 election

According to the state RIA news agency, the G20 virtual summit will be held on Wednesday.

Vladimir Putin G20 Kremlin

