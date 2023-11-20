BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.31%)
Iran denies involvement in Red Sea ship seizure by Yemen’s Houthis

Reuters Published 20 Nov, 2023 01:39pm

DUBAI: Iran denied Israeli claims that it was involved in the seizure of a British-owned and Japanese-operated cargo ship in the southern Red Sea by Yemen’s Houthis, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said on Monday at a press conference.

“We have said multiple times that resistance groups in the region act independently and spontaneously based on their interests and that of their people,” Kanaani said, adding that Israeli claims were aimed at diverting attention away from Israeli’s “irreparable defeat” in its battle against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Huthis say they seized Israeli vessel, Israel denies

On Sunday, Israel said the incident was an “Iranian act of terrorism” with consequences for international maritime security.

The Houthis, an ally of Tehran, have been launching long-range missile and drone salvoes at Israel in solidarity with the Palestinian Hamas fighting in Gaza.

