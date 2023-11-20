BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.31%)
Toshakhana case: NAB court orders Nawaz Sharif to record statement

  • Judge Muhammad Bashir gives Nawaz until November 30 to record statement
BR Web Desk Published 20 Nov, 2023 12:58pm

An Islamabad accountability court ordered on Monday Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to record his statement in the Toshakhana case.

Judge Muhammad Bashir presided over the hearing today in which pleader Rana Irfan and Nawaz’s lawyer Qazi Misbah appeared in court.

The court accepted Nawaz’s lawyer’s request regarding recording his statement and granted him time till November 30.

The hearing was adjourned till November 30.

At homecoming rally, Nawaz says he has ‘no desire for revenge’

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed the Toshakhana reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz and Yousuf Raza Gillani, and others for allegedly acquiring three vehicles including a BMW 750 Li model 2004, Toyota Lexus Jeep 472 model 2007 gifted by the embassy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and BMW 760 LI model 2008 gifted by embassy Libya and gifts from Toshakhana-an official treasury where gifts from foreign dignitaries or heads of state are deposited- in violation of rules and regulations.

Zardari and Nawaz had retained the vehicles against the nominal payment of 15 percent of their total value.

On October 25 of this year, the accountability court granted Nawaz bail and also suspended the perpetual arrest warrants after the former PM surrendered before the court.

The court granted Nawaz bail against surety bonds of Rs1 million.

Meanwhile, on November 11, the accountability court withdrew its verdict to confiscate the assets of Nawaz in the Toshakhana case and ordered the concerned authorities to unfreeze his properties.

Judge Bashir, in its order on the application of Nawaz, requested the court to unfreeze his properties attached by the provincial governments, following the directives of the court after he was declared a proclaimed offender in the Toshakhana case.

