BAFL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
BOP 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
CNERGY 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.62%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.41%)
DGKC 63.92 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.29%)
FABL 26.12 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.48%)
FCCL 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.43%)
FFL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.55%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
HBL 96.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.47%)
HUBC 113.00 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (5.61%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (8.17%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.49%)
LOTCHEM 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
MLCF 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.09%)
OGDC 103.65 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.23%)
PAEL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
PIBTL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.62%)
PIOC 112.65 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (4.84%)
PPL 81.78 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.46%)
PRL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.51%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.05%)
SNGP 53.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.47%)
SSGC 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.47%)
TPLP 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.41%)
TRG 75.59 Increased By ▲ 4.25 (5.96%)
UNITY 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.63%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 5,641 Increased By 118.7 (2.15%)
BR30 19,725 Increased By 532.3 (2.77%)
KSE100 55,391 Increased By 1129.9 (2.08%)
KSE30 18,566 Increased By 384.3 (2.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-11

Toshakhana case: AC unfreezes Nawaz’s properties

Fazal Sher Published 11 Nov, 2023 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Friday, withdrew its verdict to confiscate the assets of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif in the Toshakhana case and ordered the concerned authorities to unfreeze Sharif’s properties.

The Accountability Court Judge, Muhammad Bashir, in its order on the application of Sharif, requested the court to unfreeze his properties attached by the provincial governments, following the directives of the court after he was declared a proclaimed offender in the Toshakhana case.

The court had issued the order for confiscation of the assets in October 2020. The assets are properties including 1,650 kanals of land in Lahore, vehicles including Mercedes and Land Cruiser, and bank accounts.

According to the written orders of the court, the application submitted for withdrawal of attachment of assets was filed on November 08 which is accepted and the application is requisitioned. Arguments of both sides on the application submitted for withdrawal of attachment of assets made as a consequence of the declaration of proclaimed offender of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif are heard and record perused.

It says that it is submitted that the petitioner had appeared before the court and his warrant of arrest has been canceled within the meaning of section 75(2) CrPC.

Qazi Misbah, the counsel for the petitioner further submits that accused/petitioner had gone abroad for his medical treatment with the permission of the court. Now, it is prayed that the order dated October 1, 2020, directing Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa governments to attach his bank accounts, shares in Stock Exchanges, vehicles, and movable and immovable properties order may kindly be withdrawn and the two provincial governments be directed to de-attach and restore possession (sic) of the same to petitioner in the interest of justice and fair play.

The defence counsel submits that the word possession is written due to a clerical mistake. It may be read as position. No, asset has been sold out by any competent authority.

The accused had appeared before the court. His warrant of arrest has been cancelled. Therefore, asset of the accused/petitioner may be restored as prayed for.

It says that the acc-used/petitioner had gone abroad prior to the initiation of proceedings of attachment of his assets. No asset is sold out. Money lying in the bank account of the accused/petitioner is not transferred to the government treasury. The value of the offence against the accused/petitioner is of amount Rs3,619,031, while property which has been attached is many times more than that amount.

The accused/petitioner has appeared before the court, and the warrant of arrest issued against him has been cancelled, the application at hand is hereby accepted and the order dated October 1, 2020 and the order dated April 22, 2021, stands withdrawn. The previous position/status of the assets is hereby restored.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Nawaz Sharif accountability court Toshakhana case PMLN Nawaz Sharif assets

Comments

1000 characters

Toshakhana case: AC unfreezes Nawaz’s properties

DII project: ECC approves Rs5bn as bridge finance from R&D Fund

Evaluation of PIA assets: PC Board approves Earnest and Young-led consortium as FA

Rs176bn receivables create liquidity issue for SNGPL

Pakistan pins hopes on OIC summit

TAPI project: Turkmenistan seeks US nod for relaxation of Kabul sanctions?

Nepra appellate tribunal officials: Panel formed on conversion of pay scales

IMF wants SOEs under CMU oversight

Sept debt stocks down 2.6pc to Rs62.291trn MoM

‘Negotiated instruments with other nations’: PM’s prior approval thru circulation made mandatory

Registered persons: FBR to expand scope of e-ST integration system

Read more stories